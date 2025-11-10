Cardinals Plan To Place WR Zay Jones On IR

Per Darren Urban, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they are placing WR Zay Jones on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Gannon said Jones tore his Achilles and is done for the year, per Josh Weinfuss.

Jones, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

The Cardinals signed Jones to a contract last offseason, and he then re-signed with the team on a one-year, $4.4 million deal for 2025.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 12 passes for 183 yards.