Cardinals Plan To Try To Trade DeAndre Hopkins This Offseason

Jordan Schultz of The Score reports that the Cardinals plan to try to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Schultz adds that Hopkins will likely want a new contract as part of a trade and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell plans to explain their plans for Hopkins to GM candidates.

The trade market for receivers really took off last year with stars like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill being traded so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a decent market develop for Hopkins.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins is owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement, which is likely why he’ll want a new deal.

The Cardinals would take on $22.6 million of dead money and create $8.15 million of cap space by trading him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding the Cardinals and Hopkins as the news is available.