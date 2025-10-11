Cardinals Promote QB Kedon Slovis, Place P Blake Gillikin On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve signed QB Kedon Slovis to their active roster and placed P Blake Gillikin on injured reserve.

Kyler Murray‘s Week 6 status is up in the air as of now, so an emergency quarterback is a smart move by Arizona.

Veteran P Pat O’Connell will take over for Gillikin while he’s out.

Slovis, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts that year and spent the season on Houston’s practice squad.

Slovis re-signed with the Texans on a futures deal this offseason but was waived at roster cutdown. The Cardinals signed him to a deal soon after.

Slovis is yet to appear in an NFL game.