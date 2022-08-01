Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss Five Days

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury announced that QB Kyler Murray has tested positive for Covid and will miss the next five days of practice at least, per Darren Urban.

Kingsbury added Murray’s symptoms are minor. Though the NFL does not have the same extensive virus protocols as the past two seasons, the team is still looking to prevent it from spreading around the locker room.

Tom Pelissero says players who test positive are still required to isolate for at least five days. Testing is no longer mandatory, however, and there’s no more COVID-19 list.

It’s the latest in what’s been an eventful camp for Murray, with a new deal that also included a controversial and since-removed “independent study” clause.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona earlier in the week.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.