Cardinals Re-Sign CB Antonio Hamilton, Claim OLB Ron’Dell Carter

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed CB Antonio Hamilton and claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from the Texans.

Hamilton, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and later caught on with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

Hamilton spent the first three weeks of the season on Arizona’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for select games.

In 2021, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 35 tackles, no interceptions and four pass deflections.

Carter, 24, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison following the 2020 NFL draft. He was cut loose coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Colts signed Carter to their active roster in late September, but opted to waive him after. The Colts signed him off Dallas’ practice squad for a stint before Dallas claimed him back later in the season when he went on waivers.

Dalls re-signed Carter for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of camp. He signed with the Cardinals practice squad and spent most of the season there before being signed to the Texans’ active roster in December.

For his career, Carter has appeared in four games but has yet to record a statistic.