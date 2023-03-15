Cardinals Re-Sign LB Zeke Turner To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are re-signing LB Zeke Turner to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Arizona officially announced Turner’s extension.

Welcome Back 🌵 We have re-signed OL Will Hernandez to a two-year contract and LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 15, 2023

Turner, 26, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie. He’s returned to the Cardinals o three consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2022, Turner appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 17 tackles, three tackles for loss,and one forced fumble.