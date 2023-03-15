Cardinals Re-Sign LB Zeke Turner To One-Year Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are re-signing LB Zeke Turner to a one-year deal on Wednesday. 

Arizona officially announced Turner’s extension. 

Turner, 26, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie. He’s returned to the Cardinals o three consecutive one-year contracts. 

In 2022, Turner appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 17 tackles, three tackles for loss,and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply