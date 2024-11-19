Cardinals Re-Sign OL Charlie Heck To PS

The Cardinals announced that they have re-signed OL Charlie Heck to their practice squad after releasing him from the active roster.

Heck, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Cardinals.

In 2024, Heck has appeared in one game for the Cardinals.