Cardinals Re-Sign QB Colt McCoy To Two-Year Deal, $6M Guaranteed

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have re-signed backup QB Colt McCoy to a two-year deal.

Schefter adds the deal has a max value of $7.5 million and includes $6 million guaranteed at signing.

McCoy went 2-1 as a starter in relief this past season and is viewed as a valuable presence and veteran backup by Arizona.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

In 2021, McCoy appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 74-99 pass attempts for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.