Cardinals Re-Sign Two Players Including LS Aaron Brewer

The Arizona Cardinals announced they re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a one-year deal and restricted free agent S Joey Blount to a two-year deal on Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Brewer, 34, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2012. He wound up spending four years with Denver before being released.

After a few months with the Bears, the Cardinals signed him to a contract during the 2016 season. Heading into the 2018 season, Arizona re-signed Brewer to a four-year contract extension.

He’s now returned on four consecutive one-year deals.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals as their long snapper.