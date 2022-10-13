Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Arizona Cardinals officially re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Andre Baccellia

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Manny Jones
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
  3. CB Jace Whittaker
  4. DL Antwaun Woods
  5. LB Chandler Wooten
  6. S Josh Thomas
  7. OL Badara Traore
  8. NT Andrew Brown
  9. WR Javon Wims
  10. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  11. WR Stanley Berryhill
  12. DB Nate Hairston
  13. G Koda Martin
  14. TE Maxx Williams
  15. RB Corey Clement
  16. WR Laquon Treadwell
  17. RB Ty’Son Williams
  18. WR Andre Baccellia

Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Baccellia has appeared in five games and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

