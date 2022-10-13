Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals officially re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Manny Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
- CB Jace Whittaker
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- NT Andrew Brown
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
- WR Stanley Berryhill
- DB Nate Hairston
- G Koda Martin
- TE Maxx Williams
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- WR Andre Baccellia
Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.
From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2022, Baccellia has appeared in five games and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
