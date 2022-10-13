Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals officially re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

DL Manny Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) CB Jace Whittaker DL Antwaun Woods LB Chandler Wooten S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore NT Andrew Brown WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) WR Stanley Berryhill DB Nate Hairston G Koda Martin TE Maxx Williams RB Corey Clement WR Laquon Treadwell RB Ty’Son Williams WR Andre Baccellia

Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Baccellia has appeared in five games and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.