Cardinals Re-Signed WR Simi Fehoko To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced they re-signed WR Simi Fehoko to a one-year deal on Friday.

We have re-signed WR Simi Fehoko pic.twitter.com/XOky1KLsw7 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 13, 2026

Fehoko, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad. The Chargers signed him to their active roster during the 2023 season and he bounced on and off of their roster for the next two years.

Fehoko signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. Arizona added him to its practice squad and promoted him to the active roster in September.

In 2025, Fehoko appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded seven tackles on their special teams unit.