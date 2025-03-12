Cardinals Re-Signing DL L.J. Collier To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve re-signed DL L.J. Collier to a one-year deal.

Collier, 29, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals last offseason.

In 2024, Collier appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 29 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.