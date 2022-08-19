Cardinals Re-Signing OL Greg Long, Cut TE Deon Yelder

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are re-signing OL Greg Long to a contract on Friday.

Arizona released TE Deon Yelder in a corresponding roster move, per Darren Urban.

Long signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May but was cut loose earlier this month. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

During his college career, Long appeared in 28 games for Purdue.