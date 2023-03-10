Cardinals Re-Signing WR Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed WR Greg Dortch on Friday to an undisclosed contract.

Dortch announced his return to Arizona on Twitter:

Thank You God ! Back in Arizona next year🙏🏾 Time to get to work pic.twitter.com/fNOlxNJZoL — Greg Dortch (@_GDortch) March 10, 2023

Dortch, 24, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals last year.

In 2022, Dortch appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and caught 52 passes for 467 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards on seven carries.