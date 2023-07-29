Cardinals Release CB Dylan Mabin, Sign LB David Anenih

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed LB David Anenih and released CB Dylan Mabin on Saturday.

Mabin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Fordham back in April of 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders.

Unfortunately, Mabin was waived coming out of the preseason. The Raiders re-signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers and later brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season.

From there, the Saints signed him to their practice squad in 2021 and re-signed him to a futures deal last year. He had a brief stint with the Falcons and caught on with the Cardinals this past offseason.

For his career, Mabin has appeared in four total games, making two tackles.