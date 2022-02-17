Cardinals Release CB Malcolm Butler From Retired List

The Arizona Cardinals officially released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has heard that Butler has considered returning to the NFL after surprisingly retiring last season.

Butler, 31, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.

From there, Butler agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $61 million to go along with over $30 million guaranteed with the Titans in 2018. He was owed a base salary $11,100,000 for the 2021 season when the Titans released him.

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals this past March.

In 2020, Butler appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.