Cardinals Release CB Quinton Dunbar From PS, Re-Sign DB Luq Barcoo

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve released CB Quinton Dunbar and OL Michal Menet from their practice squad and re-signed DB Luq Barcoo to the unit.

The Cardinals also activated WR Josh Doctson from the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Dunbar, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar signed a one-year contract with the Lions this past April but was cut during training camp. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.