Cardinals Release RB Michael Carter

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have released RB Michael Carter on Monday.

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

Arizona signed Carter to their active roster last month.

In 2025, Carter has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and rushed for 97 yards on 35 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 77 yards receiving and one total touchdown.