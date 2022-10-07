Cardinals Release TE Maxx Williams

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have released TE Maxx Williams on Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.