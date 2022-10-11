Cardinals Release WR Andre Baccellia & OL Danny Isidora

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve waived WR Andre Baccellia from the active roster and released OL Danny Isidora from their practice squad.

Baccellia is likely a candidate for their open spot on the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Baccellia, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Baccellia has appeared in five games and caught four passes for 25 yards receiving and no touchdowns.