Cardinals Release WR Josh Doctson & CB Luq Barcoo From PS, Activate TE Darrell Daniels

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR Josh Doctson and CB Luq Barcoo from their practice squad and activated TE Darrell Daniels from the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Doctson, 28, was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2016 by Washington. He initially signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract, but Washington released him in August of 2019.

The Vikings later signed Doctson to a contract before placing him on injured reserve with a leg injury soon after. Minnesota designated him to return from injured reserve but ended up waiving him after appearing in just one game.

Doctson signed a contract with the Jets last year but he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Jets officially released Doctson in May and later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad.

In 2018, Doctson appeared in 15 games for Washington and caught 44 passes for 532 yards receiving (12.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.