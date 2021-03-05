Cardinals Releasing K Zane Gonzalez

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are releasing K Zane Gonzalez on Friday, but there’s still a chance they could re-sign him in the coming weeks.

Garafolo notes that Gonzalez was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so this is just a procedural move, considering that he finished out the season on injured reserve.

Gonzalez, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender last year worth $3.27 million.