Cardinals Releasing LB Devon Kennard

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing LB Devon Kennard, according to Ian Rapoport.

Kennard agreed to rework his contract with the team this offseason and was in line to be a starter due to a strong camp in Arizona this year.

Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.