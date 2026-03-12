Cardinals Releasing OL Evan Brown

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cardinals are releasing OL Evan Brown.

Per Over The Cap, releasing Brown will save the Cardinals $4.91 million in 2026 cap space with $1.5 million left behind in dead cap.

Brown, 29, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions in 2021.

The Lions brought Brown back on a one-year contract and he then became an unrestricted free agent once more, signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

Brown then signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with Arizona for 2024. He signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and made 11 starts at left guard.