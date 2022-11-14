Cardinals Releasing RB Eno Benjamin

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals informed RB Eno Benjamin that they are releasing him on Monday.

Benjamin, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712.

In 2022, Benjamin has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and rushed 70 times for 299 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

