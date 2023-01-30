Cardinals Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Position

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their vacant head coaching position.

Callahan, 38, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2022, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards per game, No. 7 in points per game, No. 29 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing.

As the news is available, we’ll have more on the Cardinals’ head coaching search.