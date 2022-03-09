Cardinals Rework OLB Devon Kennard’s Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals and OLB Devon Kennard have agreed to a restructured deal to keep him in Arizona.

Kennard was entering the last year of his deal, and while Garafolo doesn’t say so explicitly, the circumstances suggest a pay cut was involved rather than a simple restructure.

The Cardinals are set to lose star pass rusher Chandler Jones this offseason so keeping Kennard is important for their defense.

Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.