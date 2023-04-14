Cardinals S Budda Baker Requests Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals S Budda Baker has requested a trade out of Arizona.

Adam Schefter adds that Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Baker has “long been unhappy with his situation” this offseason.

Baker currently has two years left on his deal, which includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

Baker removed the Cardinals from his Twitter bio earlier in the day which led to speculation about his future with the team.

Baker, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

Baker is set to make a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Baker appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 111 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

We’ll have more regarding Baker as the news is available.