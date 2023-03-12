Cardinals Seeking ‘Premium Day 2 Pick & More’ In Trade For DeAndre Hopkins

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams he’s spoken to have said that the Cardinals want “hefty compensation” in a potential trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Fowler says this would be a “premium Day 2 pick and more.”

Hopkins’ age is an issue for some teams along with the suspension he had last year. Even so, Fowler reports that the veteran receiver is s “highly motivated to reaffirm his spot among the best” receivers in the NFL.

Hopkins’ contract is considered manageable, as he’s due $34.4 million over two years that can be restructured for cap space.