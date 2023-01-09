Cardinals Sign 10 Players To Futures Contracts

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the season. He bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad before being cut.

The Cardinals added him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.