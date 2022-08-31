Cardinals Sign 12 Players To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 12 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.