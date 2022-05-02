Cardinals Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Georgia Southern CB Darrell Baker Jr
- Virginia Tech WR Changa Hodge
- Colorado State DL Manny Jones
- Boise State S Kekaula Kaniho
- LSU WR Jontre Kirklin
- Central Michigan DL Will Miles
- Tennessee WR JaVonta Payton
- Vanderbilt TE Chris Pierce Jr
- Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers
- Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Jr.
- Oklahoma DL LaRon Stokes
- Auburn ILB Chandler Wooten
Rivers, 23, was a three-year starter at Fresno State. He was an Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2021.
During his college career at Fresno State, Rivers rushed for 3,417 yards on 672 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with 150 receptions for 1,417 yards receiving and 51 total touchdowns over the course of 53 games.
