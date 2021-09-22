Cardinals Sign CB Mazzi Wilkins To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 22, 2021

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia DB Chris Banjo WR Greg Dortch G Sean Harlow G Koda Martin TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) TE Ross Travis DB Jace Whittaker DB James Wiggins DE Ron’Dell Carter WR Josh Doctson DB Rasul Douglas DB Antonio Hamilton DT Jeremiah Ledbetter DE Jonathan Ledbetter T Eric Smith CB Mazzi Wilkins

Wilkins, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Tampa Bay re-signed Wilkins to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit the past two seasons until the Buccaneers released him in January.

During his college career at South Florida, Wilkins recorded 109 tackles, a half sack, three interceptions and 19 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 40 games.