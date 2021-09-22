Cardinals Sign CB Mazzi Wilkins To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cardinals announced they have signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad. 

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. DB Chris Banjo
  3. WR Greg Dortch
  4. G Sean Harlow
  5. G Koda Martin
  6. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  7. TE Ross Travis
  8. DB Jace Whittaker
  9. DB James Wiggins
  10. DE Ron’Dell Carter
  11. WR Josh Doctson
  12. DB Rasul Douglas
  13. DB Antonio Hamilton
  14. DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
  15. DE Jonathan Ledbetter
  16. T Eric Smith
  17. CB Mazzi Wilkins

Wilkins, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Tampa Bay re-signed Wilkins to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit the past two seasons until the Buccaneers released him in January. 

During his college career at South Florida, Wilkins recorded 109 tackles, a half sack, three interceptions and 19 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 40 games.

 

