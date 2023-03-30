Cardinals Sign CB Rashad Fenton To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced they’ve signed CB Rashad Fenton to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Fenton, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of South Carolina in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie when the Chiefs traded him to the Falcons back in November.

In 2022, Fenton appeared in five games for the Chiefs and twice for the Falcons, recording 28 tackles and two pass defenses.

