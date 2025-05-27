Cardinals Sign DE Patrick Jenkins

The Arizona Cardinals have signed UDFA DE Patrick Jenkins, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Jenkins was a four-star recruit and the No. 16 defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Marrero, Louisiana. He committed to TCU but transferred to Tulane for his final three seasons.

In his career at Tulane, Jenkins appeared in 41 games and recorded 107 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.