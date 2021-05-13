Cardinals Sign Four Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of four undrafted free agents on Thursday, including TE Cary Angeline, CB Lorenzo Burns, TE Bruno Labelle, and DL Cam Murray.

We have signed the following four rookie free agents: pic.twitter.com/75gdYUNiRc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2021

Angeline, 23, played three years at North Carolina State before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his three years with North Carolina State, Angeline caught 61 passes for 960 yards (15.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.