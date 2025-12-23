Cardinals Sign K Joshua Karty, CB Kalen King Off Opposing P-Squads

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed K Joshua Karty off the Rams’ practice squad to their roster.

They also poached CB Kalen King from the Panthers’ practice squad. They take the roster spots freed up by placing CB Garrett Williams and first-round DT Walter Nolen on injured reserve.

Karty, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the team waived him.

He went unclaimed on waivers and ended up re-signing with the practice squad.

In 2025, Karty has appeared in eight games for the Rams and converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts, to go along with 23 of 26 extra point attempts.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract. However, he was waived again during roster cuts and signed to the Panthers’ practice squad. King was let go again in early December.

In 2025, King has appeared in one game for the Panthers with no stats.