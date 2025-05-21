Cardinals Sign LB J.J. Russell, Release LB Milo Eifler

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday the signing of LB J.J. Russell and the release of LB Milo Eifler in a corresponding move.

Russell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later agreed to a three-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

He was on and off the Buccaneers roster until they declined to tender him as a restricted free agent back in March of this year.

In 2024, Russell appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and made three starts while recording 33 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.