Cardinals Sign OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed offensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Ndubuisi is an offensive lineman from Nigeria who was working with the UpRise Academy in Africa, which is a program created in part by Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora.

“The dream has been that at least one of us get signed because it’s going to give hope to where I come from,” Ndubuisi said of signing with the Cardinals. “Because it looks impossible coming from my country, Nigeria, where American football is not like a sport (people know).

“When we were training, people looked at us like we were wasting our time. We should be doing something to put food on your table. That’s how it was looked at. We just kept pushing and hoping that one day, it was going to happen.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Cardinals already have a player as part of the International Pathway Program, so Ndubuisi was signed to the 90-man roster.

Ndubuisi, 6-foot-9, 290-pounds, took part in the NFL international combine in London and later traveled to Arizona to work with former NFL center LeCharles Bentley.

Ndubuisi played soccer and basketball before being convinced to give football a try.