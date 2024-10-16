Cardinals Sign OL Nick Leverett To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed OL Nick Leverett to the practice squad. 

Cardinals Helmet

He was just cut by the Patriots this week. 

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. LB Markus Bailey
  4. OL Jackson Barton (Injured)
  5. RB Michael Carter
  6. CB Jaden Davis
  7. OL Keith Ismael
  8. WR Tejhaun Palmer
  9. QB Desmond Ridder
  10. CB Divaad Wilson
  11. DT P.J. Mustipher
  12. OT Luke Tenuta
  13. DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
  14. S Jason Taylor II
  15. DT Ben Stille
  16. WR Chris Moore
  17. LB Ronnie Perkins
  18. CB Keion Crossen
  19. OL Nick Leverett

Leverett, 27, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he later signed two exclusive rights contracts with the Bucs. He joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. 

In 2024, Leverett has appeared in five games with one start for the Patriots. 

