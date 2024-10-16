Cardinals Sign OL Nick Leverett To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed OL Nick Leverett to the practice squad.

He was just cut by the Patriots this week.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) WR Andre Baccellia LB Markus Bailey OL Jackson Barton (Injured) RB Michael Carter CB Jaden Davis OL Keith Ismael WR Tejhaun Palmer QB Desmond Ridder CB Divaad Wilson DT P.J. Mustipher OT Luke Tenuta DT Angelo Blackson (Injured) S Jason Taylor II DT Ben Stille WR Chris Moore LB Ronnie Perkins CB Keion Crossen OL Nick Leverett

Leverett, 27, went undrafted out of Rice University in 2020 before signing on with the Buccaneers in 2020. He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was released to make way for veteran G Earl Watford.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract in 2021 and he later signed two exclusive rights contracts with the Bucs. He joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2024, Leverett has appeared in five games with one start for the Patriots.