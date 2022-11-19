Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement To Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve signed RB Corey Clement to their active roster.

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team. From there, Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with the Giants but was released before the start of the season.

Clement had stints with the Cowboys and Ravens before signing on to the Cardinals’ practice squad.

In 2021, Clement appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 140 yards on 33 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and one touchdown.