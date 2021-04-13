Cardinals Sign RB James Conner

According to Jay Glazer, the Cardinals have signed RB James Conner to a deal.

The Cardinals confirmed the move and announced it was a one-year contract.

Welcome to the Valley, @JamesConner_! We have agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 13, 2021

Conner was in town in Arizona on a visit, so things apparently went well enough to put pen to paper.

The Cardinals could really use another running back to go with Chase Edmonds and Conner is clearly one of the best available options at this point.

He had toe surgery recently but is expected to be fully recovered sometime in June.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

Conner was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Conner appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards on 169 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 215 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

