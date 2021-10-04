Cardinals Sign S Chris Banjo To Active Roster, Release OL Koda Martin

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve signed S Chris Banjo to their active roster and released OL Koda Martin.

Banjo, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with Jacksonville before he was cut and later signed by the Packers.

Banjo returned to the Packers on an exclusive rights deal back in 2016 only to later cut him loose with an injury settlement. The Saints signed him to a contract a few weeks later and he later signed a three-year extension worth up to $9 million with New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Saints released him in 2019 and Banjo later caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona brought him back on a new contract this past March before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Banjo has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded one tackle.