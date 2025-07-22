Cardinals Sign Second-Round CB Will Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals have signed second-round CB Will Johnson to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

He’s the final member of their 2025 draft class to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 16 Walter Nolen DT Signed 2 47 Will Johnson CB Signed 3 78 Jordan Burch EDGE Signed 4 115 Cody Simon LB Signed 5 174 Denzel Burke CB Signed 6 211 Hayden Conner G Signed 7 225 Kitan Crawford S Signed

Johnson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023, and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.

The Cardinals used the No. 47 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Johnson. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,401,872 contract with a $3,477,725 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Johnson recorded 68 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and 10 pass deflections in 32 career games.