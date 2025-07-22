Cardinals Sign Second-Round CB Will Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals have signed second-round CB Will Johnson to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.
He’s the final member of their 2025 draft class to sign.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|16
|Walter Nolen
|DT
|Signed
|2
|47
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Signed
|3
|78
|Jordan Burch
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|115
|Cody Simon
|LB
|Signed
|5
|174
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Hayden Conner
|G
|Signed
|7
|225
|Kitan Crawford
|S
|Signed
Johnson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023, and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.
The Cardinals used the No. 47 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Johnson. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,401,872 contract with a $3,477,725 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Johnson recorded 68 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and 10 pass deflections in 32 career games.
