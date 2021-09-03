Cardinals Sign Seven Including WR Josh Doctson To PS, Activate CB Robert Alford

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed seven players to their practice squad and activated CB Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list.

The full list of practice squad signings include:

Doctson, 28, was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2016 by Washington. He initially signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract, but Washington released him in August of 2019.

The Vikings later signed Doctson to a contract before placing him on injured reserve with a leg injury soon after. Minnesota designated him to return from injured reserve but ended up waiving him after appearing in just one game.

Doctson signed a contract with the Jets last year but he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Jets officially released Doctson in May of this year.

In 2018, Doctson appeared in 15 games for Washington and caught 44 passes for 532 yards receiving (12.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Alford, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019.

Arizona released him a back in March and re-signed him a few days later.

In 2018, Alford appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.