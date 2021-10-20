Cardinals Sign TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.

We have signed TE David Wells to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/UGBs8JET1Z — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 20, 2021

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) TE Ross Travis DB Jace Whittaker DE Ron’Dell Carter DT Jeremiah Ledbetter DE Jonathan Ledbetter T Eric Smith G Danny Isidora G Zack Johnson RB Tavien Feaster OL Koda Martin DB Kevin Peterson LB Joe Walker DE Josh Mauro TE David Wells

Wells, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal the following offseason.

Kansas City declined to tender Wells in 2020 and he caught on with the Patriots practice squad briefly in November. New England re-signed him back in July briefly and he also had a stint on the Falcons practice squad before signing to the Colts’ taxi unit. He was cut a couple of weeks ago.

During his four-year college career at San Diego State, Wells recorded 38 receptions for 449 yards (11.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.