Cardinals Sign TE Josiah Deguara

Zach Gershman of the team’s website reports the Cardinals have signed former Jaguars TE Josiah Deguara to a contract.

Deguara, 28, was a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors last season. The Packers selected him with the No. 94 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Deguara signed a four-year, $4,547,766 rookie contract that included an $867,467 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Jacksonville for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Deguara appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.