Cardinals Sign TE Noah Togiai

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed TE Noah Togiai to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Togiai, 25, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts.

After one season in Indianapolis, Togiai returned to the Eagles and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Togia appeared in two games for the Eagles and was targeted one time, but did not record a catch.