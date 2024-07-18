Cardinals Sign Third-Round RB Trey Benson, Wraps Up Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals signed third-round RB Trey Benson to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

This officially wraps up the Cardinals’ 2024 draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Signed 1 Darius Robinson DE Signed 2 Max Melton CB Signed 3 Trey Benson RB Signed 3 Isaiah Adams OG Signed 3 Tip Reiman TE Signed 3 Elijah Jones CB Signed 4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Signed 5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed 5 Christian Jones OT Signed 6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed 7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

Benson, 21, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The No. 66 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,746 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Benson appeared in 17 games and made ten starts. He rushed 194 times for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned five kicks for 192 yards and one touchdown.