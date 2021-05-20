Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks

The Cardinals announced on Thursday they have signed three draft picks to their rookie deals. 

Fourth-round CB Marco Wilson, seventh-round S James Wiggins and seventh-round OL Michael Menet are now under contract in Arizona. 

They are the first members of Arizona’s rookie class to sign. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Zaven Collins LB  
2 Rondale Moore WR  
4 Marco Wilson S Signed
6 Victor Dimukeje EDGE  
6 Tay Gowan CB  
7 James Wiggins S Signed
7 Michael Menet C Signed

 

Wilson, 22, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Florida. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,130,379 that also includes a signing bonus worth $650,379.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 103 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 36 career games for the Gators. 

