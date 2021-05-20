Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks

The Cardinals announced on Thursday they have signed three draft picks to their rookie deals.

Fourth-round CB Marco Wilson, seventh-round S James Wiggins and seventh-round OL Michael Menet are now under contract in Arizona.

.@AZCardinals sign 3 draft picks:

4th-rd CB Marco Wilson

7th-rd S James Wiggins

7th-rd OL Michal Menethttps://t.co/EiiO9LCpQt — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 20, 2021

They are the first members of Arizona’s rookie class to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Zaven Collins LB 2 Rondale Moore WR 4 Marco Wilson S Signed 6 Victor Dimukeje EDGE 6 Tay Gowan CB 7 James Wiggins S Signed 7 Michael Menet C Signed

Wilson, 22, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Florida. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,130,379 that also includes a signing bonus worth $650,379.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 103 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 36 career games for the Gators.