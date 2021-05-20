Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks

The Cardinals announced on Thursday they have signed three draft picks to their rookie deals.
Fourth-round CB Marco Wilson, seventh-round S James Wiggins and seventh-round OL Michael Menet are now under contract in Arizona.
.@AZCardinals sign 3 draft picks:
4th-rd CB Marco Wilson
7th-rd S James Wiggins
7th-rd OL Michal Menethttps://t.co/EiiO9LCpQt
— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 20, 2021
They are the first members of Arizona’s rookie class to sign.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|2
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|4
|Marco Wilson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Victor Dimukeje
|EDGE
|6
|Tay Gowan
|CB
|7
|James Wiggins
|S
|Signed
|7
|Michael Menet
|C
|Signed
Wilson, 22, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Florida. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,130,379 that also includes a signing bonus worth $650,379.
During his college career, Wilson recorded 103 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 36 career games for the Gators.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!